THERE'S no greater satisfaction for a cricket captain than a plan coming together. And Camperdown skipper Simon Richardson is soaking up every moment. The young Lakers took another step forward on Saturday, stunning newly-promoted Woorndoo by five wickets. Richardson said the result was more evidence the club was on an upwards trajectory. "We're moving in a great direction," he said. "The young boys just needed that first win (against Cobden pre-Christmas) to get a bit of confidence. We're seeing all the things we're working on at training come up. "Things like building pressure, bowling tight lines. Just restricting batsmen to runs and with our batting, just batting in little partnerships and having our own little goals." Richardson lauded his bowlers' ability to restrict Woorndoo's middle order from piling on runs. Woorndoo's Tyler Schafer managed 60 while another danger, captain Grant Cameron, hit 26 before he was run out. "We came out after the first drinks breaks and in that session, we were just able to tie them down," he said. "I think they scored 20 runs in between the two drinks breaks. That was really, really pleasing. We also got a heap of wickets in that time as well. IN OTHER NEWS: "That's really good." The second-year captain also reserved praise for opener Jye McLaughlin and wicketkeeper-batsman Dominic Absalom, who crafted a near-80 run stand to set up the win. "It was a really good partnership. They played their shots. I just told them to go out there and play cricket," he said. "I didn't tell them to do anything special, I just said 'go out there and play your game'. "I know when they play their natural game they can hit the ball well and Jye's backed up from last week where he scored 60-odd with an 80." Camperdown will have the bye next week.

