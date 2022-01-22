news, latest-news,

FORTY seasons in, Kevin McMahon's love of bowls is still burning bright. The City Memorial veteran, who was a division one skipper for 25 years before stepping down to division two, remains heavily involved at the Cramer Street-based club. McMahon, 79, is passionate about bringing through the next generation as a coach. "Some clubs don't have coaches and I'm amazed they don't put more emphasis on it," he said. "People go there, show a bit of a bit of ability, no one goes near them and the next minute they're gone. "If you put some time into them, and put them with a couple of more experienced bowlers to get a start, you'll get them going. Once they get interested, it's a pretty interesting game." McMahon's City Memorial White is flying. It defeated Dennington Mariners on Saturday to extend its unbeaten streak atop the ladder. The secret to its success? Depth. "We have players now who are division one bowlers and get pushed out into division two," he said. "We've picked up quite a few good players and there's been a real influx. "I dropped out of division one three years ago just because you've got to put the young ones in. I was chairman of selectors and my time had come. I was 75 and I said 'let's make room'. "It's a bit like the footy, if you don't make room to give them a crack in the big league, they'll go somewhere else. "We've come a long way up here." McMahon said he'd transitioned to bowling with a stick in recent years but was relishing the test of bowls each week. He said his other sporting passion - pub pool - was also a midweek feature on his schedule.

