A 62-year-old rider is just one of 250 riders to contest Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club's annual open two-dayer this weekend. Riders from across the country will descend upon the Allansford track on Saturday for two days of action-packed racing. Among the south-west chances include Troy Morrow, who has made the jump from juniors into the senior B grade classes this year. Allansford local Noah Parsons will contest the senior B grade classes, while brothers Seb and Cody Bartlett will battle it out in the 125 juniors A grade event, going up against the likes of Jake Anderson. In the small wheel 85, Curtis Morrison will challenge in A grade following a move up from B grade, while Purnim's Paddy Lewis fights it out in the big wheel 85 A grade junior event. Will and Toby McKenna are also listed to compete. Club secretary Tracy Chilton said the overall response to the well-known event had been incredible, all things considering. "We are about a good 50 to 60 riders down on entries. With COVID-19 and everything going on at the moment, it's been really good though," Chilton said. "We've had riders coming from the other side of Melbourne and just had a couple people just arrive from South Australia." The event, which first began in 2003, will boast 14 classes this year, with several separated into A, B and C grades. Chilton said both club members and visiting riders were excited for the first full weekend of racing for the calendar year. "The riders are lucky enough to have fresh bikes, fresh gear and so on," she said. "It's a chance to get out there and race, and then work out what they'll do for the rest of the year, whether it be the four rounds of the Victorian titles." The highest point getter across four races will win each class, with senior riders to compete for prize money. Presentations will follow after the final race on Sunday.

