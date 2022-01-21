news, latest-news,

Terang Bowling Club has forfeited its second game of the division one weekend pennant fixture, opting not to play against an opponent selecting an unvaccinated player. Terang Green has withdrawn from Saturday's round 10 match against Warrnambool Blue, just a month after forfeiting its round six match against Warrnambool Gold, in which the same player was named. Unvaccinated players can compete under Victorian government and Bowls Victoria rules. However teams must give at least 48 hours notice if they intend fielding such a player. Terang members met on Tuesday night and club president Barry Stonehouse confirmed the majority decision was to forfeit. Warrnambool Bowls Club bowls manager Paul O'Donnell said the club's stance remained the same all season. "We have welcomed the new player, who is unvaccinated, and is fully entitled to play where we select them," O'Donnell said. "The rules are there that they can play, and while I can appreciate (Terang's) decision, I don't understand the reasoning. "We have three teams not able to play this weekend due to other teams' issues around close contacts and COVID-19, which is not the fault of our unvaccinated player." Stonehouse stressed the club understood Warrnambool wasn't breaking any rules but feared the situation would impact both teams' chances of avoiding regulation for next season. Blue will receive 10 points under the forfeit and Terang none. Stonehouse said the club was forced to make its decision in the best interests of its players. He said it was disappointing that 24 bowlers would miss out on another round of bowls, and that the club would have to sacrifice points. He said many of his players had become disillusioned and were unsure if they wanted to continue on with their season. It is understood Port Fairy invoked a Moyne Shire rule restricting unvaccinated players from playing on its greens ahead of its January 15 clash against Warrnambool Gold.

