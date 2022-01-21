news, latest-news,

ZAC Brooks epitomises the phrase team player. The Brierly-Christ Church batter, who will play his 100th senior game for the club against Wesley Yambuk at Walter Oval on Saturday, is happy to sacrifice runs for the good of the side. Brooks has earned a division one recall in 2021-22 after several injured-interrupted seasons and is determined to taste success with the East Warrnambool-based club. "I missed about a season and a half when I was about 19, so I wouldn't say it's come quick. It's probably come a bit slow to be honest," he said. "I missed a fair bit of cricket there. Especially in that time, I think we won the Sungold Cup, we played in a one-day grand final and a two-day grand final. That was the year we were the two-day premier but COVID meant we finished on top and there was no grand final. "When I was playing division one before that we weren't as strong and as soon as I was injured we picked up the few players and started making grand finals. "We've got the Sungold Cup quarters finals coming up on Sunday and I'm really keen for that. When we did win Sungold (in 2019) it got me thinking 'I'm really keen for my cricket now'." IN OTHER NEWS: The 22-year-old said his focus had been averaging in the mid-20s and had faith the Bulls - one of the younger sides in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association - could kick on despite sitting second-last on the ladder. "I think for me, averaging 20 or so would be fantastic," he said. "The odd 50 would be nice but I'm happy enough to just bat around with Nathan or Mark Murphy and let them make a big score. "Being such a young side, we're not going to click every game, but when we do i feel like we can match it with the best. We're just very young but we've got good players coming up. We'll be right in the next few years or so which is good."

