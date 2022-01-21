news, latest-news,

Warrnambool has continued to add to its strong country week resume by claiming two titles at this week's Western Victoria Girls Shields. Coached by Jason and Jacoba Mungean respectively, the under 18 and under 16 teams advanced through to their respective Twenty20 grand finals on Friday. Going undefeated through the regular rounds, the under 16s capped off a dominant week by making light work of Ballarat in the decider. Driven by Grace Schrama's 2-10 and three catches in the field, Warrnambool held its rivals to just 66 runs. Skipper Annabelle Glossop (30no) then led the charge with the bat, Warrnambool reaching its total in just 10 overs. Coach Jacoba Mungean commended her team for its efforts throughout the carnival. "They backed each other in the field, to limit them to that number (in the grand final)," she said. "Not a single person dropped their head. Then six or seven girls really pushed the 30 to 40 runs each game, and shared it all around. "It's so good to send a team from Warrnambool to verse teams from Ballarat and such and know they are the top team at that age group." In the under 18s, Warrnambool put two early week losses to Ballarat behind it with a determined grand final performance. Limiting Ballarat to 100 runs, Hannah Rooke (52no) went on to anchor the batting order to victory with just 16 balls to spare. "It's probably one of the best batting performances I've seen at a country week in a long time," Jason Mungean said. Kacey Carman impressed with her efforts with the ball, her two wickets in the grand final taking her to nine for the week. "Kacey really stepped up, she either bowled first change or opened, and opened the batting all bar one game," he said. "She's absolutely cooked right now, but her week was exceptional." IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/75e23fa4-6d4d-4370-80a2-f9e19938873c.jpeg/r493_337_3566_2073_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg