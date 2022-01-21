news, latest-news,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 0 Price on application AGENCY: Homeseeka Real Estate CONTACT: 55605500 INSPECT: By appointment Quickly becoming one of Warrnambool's most highly sought after locations in the Granny's Grave precinct of Warrnambool, this family home is overflowing with warmth and charm that is sure to impress. Opportunity is knocking with the handy inclusion of a self-contained bungalow as the fourth bedroom, including bathroom, kitchenette and alfresco located at the rear of the home which is perfect as an Airbnb, for visiting guests or even as a teenage retreat. The home has undergone recent renovations including a new kitchen with dark cabinetry, timber floating shelves, timber bench tops and crisp white wall tiles which create a lux cafe style vibe in the kitchen and open plan living area. There are three bedrooms in the main residence, plus a second living area overlooks a private north facing raised porch, a perfect place to relax and soak in the ocean breeze at the day's end. Heating is via a free standing wood fire and there is a split system for cooling in the summer months. This is a home in an ideal location close to the Hopkins River, river mouth, beach promenade and nature walks.

