Classic balancing act

Dear valued subscriber, Speedway, jumps racing or music festivals might not be everyone's cup of tea but they play significant roles in the region's social and economic fabric. This weekend's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Allansford's Premier Speedway sits alongside the May Racing Carnival as Warrnambool's two biggest sports tourism events. Just like racing club officials did back in May, sprintcar classic organisers have had to walk a tightrope trying to balance health concerns associated with the pandemic, its guidelines, restrictions and protocols against staging an event some people live for. The classic, of course, won't be the same as it was pre-pandemic but it will be a show that sits between what we were used to and what we will have to get used to for as long as COVID-19 and its variants remain. Only Premier Speedway general manager David Mills and his committee know what it's like striking a balance between hosting an activity and community health concerns. "The club's made a very big commitment to host this weekend," Mr Mills said. "The soft and easy option would've been to say a couple of months ago 'it's going to be too hard and too expensive, the risk is phenomenal'. "None of those things have changed. We're still facing that now but we're confident we've made that commitment to make it all work. "The alternative is it wouldn't have happened so we ask the public for a bit of support (adhering to COVID protocols) to make it flow and work as best it can. That would be greatly appreciated." Moyne Shire this week made the difficult decision to cancel next Wednesday's Australia Day festivities at Kirkstall and instead run an online event for award winners and citizenship ceremony. The shire believed the risks of hosting up to 300 people indoors posed too great a risk to community health. It worried the festivities could put pressure on South West Healthcare's already-stretched workforce and our health system if it became a "super-spreader". Warrnambool Base Hospital's COVID-19 ward, a 10-bed unit, last weekend had 12 patients. Is that the right decision? Has the speedway made the right decision? At times during the pandemic Victoria's "cancel culture" was heavily criticised. Now that our leaders say we are open for business and ploughing ahead, events that go ahead are criticised. Damned if cancelled, damned if held. What's the solution? Governments have already made the decision lockdowns are off the table and believe we have to start living with COVID-19. We need to find a balance - events can run, people can attend, live, but with caution. If displaying any hint of a COVID-19 symptom, stay home, follow hygiene guidelines and be sensible. If you are vulnerable, steer clear of mass gatherings just like speedway fan, Warrnambool's Chris Gillin, who will miss his first Classic in 23 years. It might seem harsh but it's responsible, smart. What other choice do we have? One of the biggest social issues facing our region is housing. The heart-breaking story of hard-working Tegan, who can't secure a rental after almost 200 applications, amplified the problem again. The state government this week announced $2m for Corangamite Shire to help address shortages in Timboon and Simpson. It's most welcome. But with both federal and state elections on the horizon this year, this won't be the last politicians hear of the matter. Unfortunately the week was touched with sadness when we lost one of our great characters, Johnny De Grandi. The long-time volunteer footy umpire could always be seen walking around Warrnambool's CBD, stopping consistently to chat. Never a bad word was said, his customary 'how's your family' line and smile will stick with me. He was one of those people that just by saying hello made you feel better. His funeral this week will no doubt feature many stories of his one-arm push-ups. The week ended on a sad note too with an aged care resident becoming Warrnambool's first person to die with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with the family and those at the nursing home. Great to see some local champions being recognised for their community work as part of Australia Day. Warrnambool City Council honoured a "beach defender" while Moyne Shire recognised a character prone to "stick her nose into things" for decades of community work. If ever you need inspiration, just read about Chris Rantall, pictured above, who took a significant step forward in his recovery, after surviving a sky-diving accident almost six months ago. He achieved what he set out to do in completing a mini-triathlon. There are some other stories that made headlines this week, below. Until next week, Greg Best, Editor, The Standard

