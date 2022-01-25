news, latest-news,

A new installation at Warrnambool Stadium will ensure the city remains powered in the event of an emergency. A 31.5 kilowatt solar system and additional 16.3kw battery worth about $40,000 has been installed at Warrnambool Stadium as part of RACV's Solar in the Regions program. The city venue was chosen due to its secondary use as a rally point to provide relief to surrounding areas in the event of a bushfire or similar emergency. IN OTHER NEWS: Warrnambool mayor Richard Ziegeler said the project would benefit the community in a range of ways. "(On Tuesday) we saw roughly 90 primary school kids invited to the stadium as part of the Vacation Care Program to see working solar panels, learning about generating electricity and how cleaner energy can benefit the community," he said. "It was encouraging to see and we all had a fun day learning with everyone who came. It is a fantastic initiative and we are both grateful and glad that Warrnambool got to be a part of RACV's program." RACV Solar chief executive officer Andy McCarthy said the new installation took into consideration the need for a fail-proof power source. "RACV wants to provide regional Victorian communities with a contingency if there is a disruption in the power supply," he said. "The benefits of solar power are well known; reducing electricity bills and contributing to a cleaner energy source, but in an emergency you really need back up power which is why we've included battery storage with all these systems."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/30e01d00-f2cd-4259-a846-277dca7d62f5.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg