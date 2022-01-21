news, latest-news,

The nation's peak trucking body is heaping praise on Warrnambool's Hycel project, saying the development is making 'significant national contributions' amid growing calls for emissions reform. The Australian Trucking Association - which represents 50,000 businesses and 200,000 people in the industry - this week released a series of recommendations to help lower emissions from heavy vehicles. Amid growing fuel insecurity as highlighted in the recent AdBlue crisis, recommendations included mandating Euro VI emissions standards for new heavy vehicle models from 2024, exempting electric and zero emission trucks from stamp duty and setting a sales target for zero-emission trucks of 30 per cent by 2030. While the ATA's latest report focused on electric vehicles, an association spokesperson said hydrogen fuel cells, currently in development at Deakin University Warrnambool's multi-million-dollar Hycel hub, were critical to the industry's future. "Hydrogen fuel cell trucks will be critical to the future of Australia's trucking industry, especially for long-distance and heavy haulage transport tasks," the spokesperson said. "According to government projections, transport emissions need to reduce by up to 71 per cent by 2050 at the same time as freight volumes will increase by over 35 per cent. "This will only be possible with zero emission trucks, including both hydrogen fuel cells and battery electric trucks. "We need further development and understanding of hydrogen trucks, the strategic and economic transformation that will result, and what policy reforms are needed to assist industry to make this transition work. "Deakin University, with their existing advanced work in battery electric technology, strong focus on partnering with industry and the vision of their Hycel hydrogen project are well placed to provide a nationally significant contribution to realising the economic opportunities and lower emissions from zero emission trucks."

