Allansford-Panmure skipper Chris Bant is confident his side's unshakeable Twenty20 form this season will hold it in good stead for Sunday morning's Sungold Twenty20 Cup quarter final showdown against Gorae-Portland at A.H. Davidson Oval. The Gators qualified for the Sungold Twenty20 Cup quarter finals and will represent the association after advancing to the WDCA Twenty20 grand final, which has been rescheduled to be played on February 20 against Brierly Christ Church. Bant said his group was excited to test itself in the quarter finals, hoping to carry over the momentum gathered throughout the season. "It's all very positive, it's probably been a bit too long since we played many finals, and it's good to be back in them," he said. "We've been playing some really good cricket in the Twenty20s. We just want to play the same sort of cricket that we've been playing. Hopefully that's good enough. "It'll probably be a bit tricky, it is a bit of an unknown with who we're coming up against." Bant said the key to the contest would be about executing the fundamental basics of strong Twenty20 cricket. "Our bowling is our strength, we'll try to bowl one side of the wicket and get our field in positions where sides can't score boundaries against us," he said. "If we can keep boundaries to a minimum that's the key in Twenty20 games, so if we keep them down, and with the bat back our guys in, play their shots and hopefully get a competitive total together. "It's not ground-breaking stuff, really." IN OTHER NEWS: Bant said that he wasn't too familiar with Gorae-Portland, but is certain of one thing - it'll be a red-hot contest from start to finish. "We don't really know too much about them," he said. "We played them a few years ago, and I think a few of them will be playing, but we're not too sure. "It is good to know where players' scoring zones are, and what they bowl, but it is what it is, and that's all part of inter-association cricket." Brierly Christ Church is also locked in for Sungold Twenty20 quarter final action on Sunday morning at Dennington Recreation Reserve against Mortlake, with City United taking on Penola and Swifts/Great Western also set to play College in the afternoon. The winners of the Sungold Twenty20 Cup quarter finals advance to the semi finals on Australia Day, Wednesday, January 26, which will be played at 9.30am at Uebergang Oval. The Sungold Twenty20 Cup grand final will then be played later in the afternoon at Uebergang Oval, with the action set to kick off at 3.30pm.

