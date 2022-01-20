news, latest-news,

While South West Healthcare works with the health department to fix a state-wide booking bungle, anyone who received a cancellation notice is being given the option of having their appointment honoured today. In an online post, SWH said bookings from the 19-21 had been affected and the issue had been raised with the Department of Health. The error related to certain dates being wrongly listed as days for paediatric vaccines. IN OTHER NEWS: "It appears that a number of paediatric and adult bookings have been booked on the wrong days affecting bookings across yesterday, today (20/1) and tomorrow (21/1)," the post said. Residents who received a cancellation notice for bookings scheduled for today or tomorrow will be able to go to the vaccination centre today at Sam's Warehouse and have their booking honoured. Alternatively, they may choose to make an appointment for another time by calling 1800 675 398.

