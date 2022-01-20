news, latest-news,

Hamilton SES volunteers have worked to remove a large tree that fell onto the road, temporarily stopping traffic, near Tarrington. A SES spokesperson said a neighbour started removing the tree before the unit arrived, with members then using chainsaws to remove most of the tree before winching the trunk off the road in order to re-open to traffic. Police provided site safety at the scene. Southern Grampians Shire provided a loader to push the heavy wood back from the edge of the road. While trees most commonly fall in windy conditions, they can fall at other times with wet ground or rotten wood. The spokesperson said Redgums were renowned for dropping large limbs on hot still days.

