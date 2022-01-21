news, latest-news,

The conservation regulator is issuing more than two infringements and warnings per week for unattended campfires across the south-west. Conservation regulator authorised officers have issued 14 warnings and three infringements in the Barwon South West region since the start of November. It comes after more than 90 unattended campfires sparked bushfires across the state over the Christmas and New Year period. Campers are reminded to be prepared before lighting a campfire, by checking weather conditions and warnings, including Total Fire Bans, on the Vic Emergency website or app. Forest Fire Management Victoria chief fire officer Chris Hardman said just one spark from an unattended campfire could have devastating impacts and get out of control. "Never leave a campfire unattended, never light one on a Total Fire Ban day and always make sure you have enough water to fully extinguish a campfire before you leave," he said. All of the south-west is now in Fire Danger Period which means a written permit is required to burn off grass, undergrowth, weeds or other vegetation. Barbeques and fires for cooking and warmth do not require a permit but must be lit in properly constructed fireplaces. CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said with fire restrictions in place across nearly all of Victoria, it was especially important that Victorians know what the rules are where they live or travel to these last few weeks of the summer holidays. "It's also very important that Victorians stay informed and check Fire Danger Ratings every day so that they can make good decisions about activities they plan to undertake whether it's enjoying a barbecue or lighting a campfire," he said. "While CFA and our partner agencies Fire Rescue Victoria and Forest Fire Management Victoria are prepared to protect Victorians communities this fire season, we look to the community to use common sense and take responsibility for preventing fires. "Expect any escaped or uncontrolled fire you start to be investigated by CFA and Victoria Police." Victorians can access a handy Can or Can't I? guide to activities and restrictions on CFA's website at cfa.vic.gov.au/can, by calling the VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226 or visiting the Fire Permits Victoria website at firepermits.vic.gov.au.

