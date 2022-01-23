news, latest-news,

The repair cost following damaging storms in Portland earlier this month could be in the millions. Almost 100 calls were made to Portland State Emergency Service for assistance on January 6 following flash flooding and hail storms. Insurance Australia Group executive manager of major event claims Craig Byfield said 661 claims were made to IAG following the weather event. Of the 661 claims made to IAG, 370 were for motor vehicles and 291 were for damages to private and commercial properties. "The majority of claims are for hail damage to cars," Mr Byfield said. "We have our specialist hail repair centres ready to assess any damage and commence repairs to get our customers back on the road as quickly as possible, "At this stage, our property and commercial claims appear to have been caused by hail damaging roofs or blocking gutters and drains, which has then caused water to come in through roofs, damaging ceilings and some contents inside." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Byfield said IAG'S claims and assessing teams were assisting customers, including arranging further support such as temporary accommodation. A spokesman from Suncorp, which runs several insurance companies said that Portland was impacted the most by damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall across Victoria. "The majority of our claims are relating to damaged homes and vehicles," he said. "Typical damage includes roofs, water inundation and impacted vehicles. "We are focused on supporting our customers as we assess the damage and start the recovery process." He said the severe thunderstorms caused damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall across large parts of Victoria, New South Wales and Canberra. The insurance companies did not disclose the payout amount for the claims. Mr Byfield said IAG's builders were in the area ensuring their customers' properties were safe. "Our claims and assessing teams are helping our customers and can arrange further support such as temporary accommodation when required," he said. Mr Byfield said being in the middle of the storm season, it was a critical time for people to ensure their property was well prepared for wild weather. "Practical steps such as securing loose objects in the backyard - like outdoor furniture and trampolines - and safely clearing gutters to prevent water overflow into the roof of your home, can make a big difference when a storm hits," he said. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

