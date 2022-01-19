news, latest-news, cricket, wdca, eels, nestles, warrnambool

Excitement is palpable ahead of Saturday's first game of cricket at the redeveloped Reid Oval, with the facility set to open the gates once again for sport. The home of sport in Warrnambool is certain to attract plenty of visitors on the weekend with Nestles and North Warrnambool Eels set to battle it out in the Warrnambool District Cricket Association, in what is not only a historic occasion, but a crucially important game for both sides. With the Factory (fifth) hot on the trails of the Eels in fourth, there is plenty on the line for both sides who will be desperate for a momentum booster in what has been a long wait for a return to the field since round five was played back on December 11. It's a clash that certainly has the potential to shape the top four. The sparkling redevelopment of Reid Oval, which has seen the playing surface upgraded to a regional standard for AFL and cricket, upgrades to lighting to allow night fixtures, modern playing facilities for males and females, and better training and spectator facilities, has been a long time coming. Nestles middle order batter Lachie O'Neill is itching to get out there. "It's an unbelievable oval, absolutely top shelf, you won't get better around the area that's for sure," he said. "It's now the premier oval, as Reid should always be, and we're looking forward to seeing how it plays. "The pitch is solid, looks pretty hard so it should play pretty well - traditionally the old pitch did a bit early and flattened out through the day, but it looks like it might be good to bat on." IN OTHER NEWS: O'Neill acknowledged that it's a big game for both sides. "We're pretty confident, we've lost three in a row, but they've all been winnable and close games," he said. "We know we're good enough, but we know that these guys are one of the best teams. They're good with the bat, good with the ball and in the field, they do everything." O'Neill urged the local community to come out and catch a glimpse of the redeveloped facility and watch two hungry sides leave nothing in the tank. "They should expect a good, high quality game of cricket. It's the best facilities, and two of the best sides as well," he said. "It should be an exciting game of cricket." Eels batter Jackson Grundy said the club was thrilled to be able to play on the new surface. "It's unreal, it's been a long time coming," he said. "Everyone knew it was being upgraded, and finally being able to come out here, it's unreal looking at it. You'll get your value for shots." Grundy said the side was looking at making a strong statement against the hosts. "They'll come out thinking they're a good shot to win, but so will we," he said. "They've got some really good players, and we certainly won't take them lightly. We've lost a few games too so we're keen on getting a few wins on the board. "We've been injury riddled a bit this year, so hopefully we get some guys back and gain some momentum from there." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/a70465c8-cdf4-47b9-95d6-580166d5b0cc.jpg/r0_223_5145_3130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg