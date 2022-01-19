news, latest-news,

FORMER Chris Waller trained Prospectus has his first Victorian start for Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell in the $40,000 Port Fairy Cup (1400 metres) at his home track on Thursday. Purcell purchased Prospectus for $37,500 in an on-line auction in October last year, after the five-year-old had won five of his 29 starts for Australia's leading trainer. "I wanted to have a runner in the Port Fairy Cup this year and Prospectus fitted the bill," Purcell told The Standard. "I'm not saying I can improve Prospectus from Chris Waller. I just thought the horse had nice form to be competitive in the Port Fairy Cup. "It's a race I want to win because my parents live in Port Fairy and our colours are the same as the footy club. "For the most part of his career Prospectus was based at Waller's Queensland stable. We've give him a couple of jump-outs at Camperdown and Terang and I've been very pleased with how he's performing. IN OTHER NEWS: "He's a nice horse but we'll find out more about him after his start in the Port Fairy Cup. The 1400 metres should suit him at this stage of his campaign. I think this is his standard the lower level country cups." Koroit based jockey Declan Bates has been booked to ride Prospectus in the feature race on the eight event program while Purcell also accepted with Kazio in the Port Fairy Cup. Apprentice jockey Sheridan Clarke is the rider for Kazio. The running rail will be out five metres for the entire track. The first race is scheduled to start at 1.30pm with the Port Fairy Cup set down to begin at 4.30pm.

