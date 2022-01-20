news, latest-news,

Teachers need to be given priority access to free rapid antigen tests, a union president says, as schools prepare to return from summer holidays. Australian Education Union Victorian Branch president Meredith Peace said any changes made to COVID-19 guidelines for schools and early childhood settings must consider the health and safety of education staff and students. This comes as the National Cabinet meets on Thursday to finalise a COVID safety plan for schools ahead of their re-opening in a fortnight. "The changes to the close contact exemption rules for principals, teachers and education support staff in schools and early childhood settings are not an appropriate solution to concerns about staff shortages, in the current climate," she said. "Not only do they compromise the safety of education staff, but also pose a greater risk to the health and wellbeing of students, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated, and could increase the numbers of people infected with COVID-19. "Instead, to ensure that schools can reopen and function safely, we urgently need prioritised access for education staff to free RATs, priority for PCR testing and vaccine booster appointments, alongside other risk mitigation measures, such as masks and improved ventilation. Ms Peace said the union wanted students and staff to return to the classroom but emphasised safety had to be the number one priority. "We haven't called for a delay (to term), but I think there needs to be range of contingency plans on the table," she said. "We should ensure the Department of Education continues to monitor what is happening over the next couple of weeks before schools starts, depending on where we are at (a delay) should be at least a possible option." Ms Peace is concerned about the government's declaration that staff will not be required to isolate should they be deemed close contacts. "Our view at the moment is that it places staff and students and families at a higher level of risk and could in fact result in greater transmission of the virus within our school communities and create further problems with disruptions," she said. Ms Peace said there must also be a return to school plan with clear guidelines before the start of the school term from both the federal and state governments to help ease the concerns of principals, teachers and education support staff. Ms Peace said any teacher who had concerns about outbreaks in the classroom were encouraged to raise issues with their health and safety representatives and seek advice from their union. "Schools will be required to implement the operational guidelines issued by the (Victorian) Department of Education and Training) and like all work locations are required to have a COVIDSafe Plan," Ms Peace said. "Vaccinations are one of a number of important measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, alongside ventilation, mask wearing, social distancing etc." Ms Peace said when it came to outbreaks in the classroom last year, the department issued operational guidelines to schools. "Which included advice on managing suspected or confirmed cases on school grounds, including staff, students or contractors," she said. "While we wait for a comprehensive return to school plan from federal and state governments via the National Cabinet, updated operational guidelines for schools are expected to be provided to schools early next week."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/f7984956-ed7d-4cc5-9c97-0a0b7ab5cc9d.jpg/r0_359_1648_1290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg