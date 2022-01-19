news, latest-news,

A WELL-OILED and simple game plan is the catalyst to Wesley Yambuk's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association revival. That's the belief of batter Matthew Sinnott. The Beavers endured a tough run in 2020-21, claiming the division one wooden spoon. But things have been different from the get-go under new coach Jason Mungean. Wesley Yambuk has shocked pre-season doubters and is wedged in second behind Merrivale after five games. Sinnott, who crossed to Walter Oval from Koroit this past season in search of division one opportunities, backed his side to continue its hot run of form. "It's been unreal. The boys have been going really well and I think a lot of people had written us off and had us finishing last," he said. "I believe in the group we have and I just think the younger lads have gotten that little bit older and more experienced. It's been a really good start to the year. "We've had a good start but now it's about pushing forward and getting results." Mungean's simple coaching style drew praise from Sinnott. "We all know our jobs. Munge is a pretty organised coach and I'd say he's probably the best I've had," Sinnott said. "We've got a game plan and it's just about sticking to it." The 19-year-old suffered a dislocated his shoulder fielding a ball in round one but missed just one week. Since his injury, which he described as "unlike anything I've done before", Sinnott has cemented his spot atop the order. "I'm very appreciative for the opportunities I've had," Sinnott said. "I had a pretty terrible year last season and I was pretty shattered at the end of it. I knew I needed to bounce back and I just tried to take a step back from it all heading into this season. "Opening with Norm (Mungean) has been great. He's told me to just play my game and it's taken a lot of pressure off me and let me just play my own game." Sinnott said he had Wesley Yambuk pinned as a "two-day" side but was pleasantly surprised with its one-day form. The Warrnambool and District Cricket Assocition switched to a one-day fixture in the winter to create more flexibility with uncertainty around COVID-19 looming. "It's just seemed to click for us, the one-day format," he said. "I think guys like Nick Blacker and Walker Owen are probably good two-day players but they've been able to adapt. "We're really enjoying as a club and I think we just need to keep going. We don't want to be scraping into finals, we want to be in there comfortably and I think we can do that pretty easily. The Beavers will play Brierly-Christ Church on Saturday. Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Rebels) 104*; Gus Bourke (Noorat) 90*; Isaac Kenna (Noorat) 83*; Jye McLaughlin (Camperdown) 64; Chris Vogels (Heytesbury Rebels) 4-17; Tim Delaney (Noorat) 4-19; Brett Hunger (Terang) 3-7; Simon Murfett (Cobden) 3-19; Tyson Hay (Terang) 3-23; James Moloney (Noorat) 3-25; Jason Fowler (Woorndoo) 3-40 Warrnambool country week skipper Annabelle Glossop has excited in the opening day of play for the Western Victoria Girls Shield in Hamilton. The Nestles player fired up in the opening Twenty20 game against Geelong, quickly accumulating 21 runs of just nine deliveries, including two sixes and a four. Glossop's effort was the icing on top of already strong outing with the bat, teammates Ruby Couch (28), Marnie Beks (25) and Grace Shrama (25no) all contributing to the 61-run victory. Confident batting was the focus of Warrnambool's flawless start to its under 16 campaign. In its second game against Hamilton, Warrnambool again dominated with the pine, reaching 4/158 in 20 overs. Schrama (36 from 39) and Couch (37 from 39) combined for a 69-run partnership, while Alice Cann (22no) and Glossop (17) added vital runs. Glossop then led her attack with force, picking up 3-2 from two overs to dismiss Hamilton for 55 with eight balls remaining. Warrnambool's under 18 representatives endured a day of mixed results, losing its opening game to Ballarat before beating Colac in round two. Brierly Christ Church's Kacey Carman was a standout, finishing with figures of 2-16 and 18 in the opening game, before following up with 17 runs against Colac. Victoria McPhee of Nestles Cricket Club also impressed, making 24 runs off 22 deliveries across her two innings. In the under 14 competition, Warrnambool fell to the same fate against Geelong and Colac, defeated by 11 runs in each of its round one and two games. Captain Hannah Wallace led from the front in Warrnambool's second outing against Colac, scoring 32 runs as the third batter, while Pheobe Stuart opened the innings with 12 runs. Lily McCabe impressed in attack, nabbing 1-3 from two overs, while players remained active in the field to finish with two run-outs and three catches as a team. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

