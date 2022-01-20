news, latest-news,

The opening session of the Australian Open was a very special day for eight young Warrnambool tennis stars. Nine-year-old Harry Miller was one of the local children given the chance to play on Melbourne Park's Margaret Court Arena through the Hot Shots program, while Harper Green tossed the coin at one of the matches. "We hit the ball around the net and also took some photos with the other children and of the tennis court," Harry said. "We got to go inside Margaret Court Arena and walk through the tunnel to get to the courts. "It was really fun. I want to be a tennis player when I'm older." Harry's mother Marcia Miller said Harry was lucky to play at the AO after missing out on playing football at the Australian Football League through Auskick last year, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. IN OTHER NEWS: Warrnambool-based Tennis Australia professional coach Rob Urquhart said the program was offered to children who play Hot Shots around Victoria. He said the children were given 15-20 minutes to play on the show courts in front of a crowd before the first match of the day. "It's a great thrill, there was people in the crowd including the parents and the children also got announced on the loudspeaker," he said. "As regional people it's a great opportunity." Warrnambool Indoor Tennis Centre have sent children to play at the AO for the past 20 years. "They spend the day in the venue and some parents said they hadn't been to the tennis for years. Going down and spending the time watching the tennis may inspire families to get involved in the sport.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/bc40a93d-1088-4de7-939c-e9999c91e749.png/r69_0_1131_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg