A three-bedroom house in east Warrnambool designed by renowned local architects Walter and Auty is up for grabs, attracting plenty of early interest from out-of-towners. A classic example of mid-century architecture, 9 Cyma Street is for sale after being held in the one family for nearly 50 years. Falk & Co's David Falk said the house was "beautifully maintained". "It's a magnificent home," he said. "It's also a unique property - there's not a lot of them. Walter and Auty are pretty much the most famous architects of our region. Back in the 1950s to design it to be facing due north was rare, but this property was obviously built to capture the sun. "To have it in the state it's in, it's been beautifully maintained over the years." Many of the home's original features have been retained, including the cabinetry, retro kitchen, built-in furniture, stone fireplace, light fittings and wood panelling. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Falk said the property was also located just a stones throw away from a range of attractions. "To get 1874 square metres in the middle of town is also pretty rare," he said. "With the location it's in, you can walk to town, the beach and even the whales. It's a great spot tucked away. It would make a magnificent family home, there's no doubt about it." He said the property had already attracted plenty of attention. "So far we are certainly getting interest from Melbourne and beyond - the interest has been far and wide," he said. "We've received more than 10,000 page views for the listing. "I received a call from realestate.com saying the listing was the third-most viewed in Australia this week." The property also includes gas central heating, solar panel system, a separate double garage, workshop and a rumpus room with bathroom.

