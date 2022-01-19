news, latest-news, swimming, warrnambool

A wave of the Warrnambool Swimming Club's most talented swimmers are ready and raring to head north to Mildura on Saturday, with the 2022 Victorian Country Long Course Championships set to kick off. The wider swimming community of regional Victoria is set to come out in droves to compete in the Championships, which will run from Saturday, January 22 to Monday, January 24. The 9:00am session each day will consist of the various heats for the different strokes, with the 3:00pm session to host the finals on each competition day. Head coach Jayson Lamb said his resilient group was excited to challenge themselves in the conditions after navigating the challenges of the pandemic and still finding ample time to train and prepare. "A lot of your preparation for these big events is done over the Christmas period and it certainly has been a challenge, but you make do with what you've got," he said. "We've only got 35 going, but they'll pack a good punch. We'll do our best. "They work really hard, it's a credit to them - over the winter period we didn't have a training facility, and we trained in the bay in 11 degree water and the kids turned up. I didn't make them, they just turned up. "It was cold, and it was hard work." IN OTHER NEWS: Lamb expects fierce competitions at the Championships, but is confident his group has what it takes to produce strong results. "It is a semi unknown, that's for sure" he said. "It's a pretty open sport, we know where we're at, we've got a lot of swimmers ranked in the top eight. "Swimming is a very individual sport, but in this one they all sort of compete for each other, and give our club points." The temperature is set to soar in Mildura over the weekend, with Saturday reaching a scorching 35 degrees, with Sunday set to reach 34 and on Monday it will be 33. Lamb said the group wasn't fussed with the conditions, highlighting the importance of recovery. "You just have to do it, every Country Champs, no matter where it is held, there's at least one stinking hot day," he said. "But being in Mildura, there will be three stinking hot days, so it's just a matter of the swimmers managing themselves over those days. "They'll take ice baths, hydrate and look after themselves." THE COMPETITORS: Zavier Aberline, Gemma Bond, Mikayla Bond, Ingrid Cavarsan, Sebastian Christie Crane, Oscar Cooke, Matilda Darcy, Dylan Denaro, Jake Denaro, Jude De Silva-Smith, Will Elliot, Sarah Flaherty, Charlie Gleeson, Robbie Gleeson, Sophie Gleeson, Bobby Gristede, Shelby Gristede, Emma Hannagan, Harry Jenkins, Mimi Jenkins, Isaac Jones, Eli Kerr, Jade King, Dylan Lee, Eamonn McCarthy, Layla McCarthy, Abigail McNaught, Kai Moloney, Ed O'Connor, Jack Paulka, Michael Paulka, Patrick Ragg, Jack Sharp, Georgia Turner, Hannah Van De Camp.

