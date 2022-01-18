State government calls health system 'code brown', SWH not yet affected

coronavirus,

The Victorian state government has called a "code brown" for the public health system, however South West Healthcare is not affected at this stage. The emergency declaration applies to all Melbourne metropolitan hospitals and six major regional hospitals: Barwon Health, Grampians Health, Bendigo Health, Goulburn Valley Health, Albury Wodonga Health and La Trobe Regional Hospital. It will come into effect at midday tomorrow, Wednesday January 19. The declaration allows hospitals to bring staff back from leave, move staff into areas of the hospital where demand is greatest and cancel lower priority services. The move is aimed to free up resources and staff to be allocated to where they are needed most and ease pressure on the overwhelmed system. Victorian deputy premier James Merlino said the state had "reached a point in our health system where it's juggling severe workforce shortages". He said the co-ordinated code brown approach would "help ease the pressure on individual hospitals by better sharing the load across our system". South West Healthcare is not yet directly affected by the declaration, but that may change. Chief executive Craig Fraser said South West Healthcare was "very fortunate that we have a committed workforce who are already returning early from leave to assist us through this period and this is ensuring we continue to provide services that are deemed high priority". "Whilst code brown provides additional powers we do not believe these are necessary at present, however we remain on standby should we need to move to code brown." IN OTHER NEWS:

