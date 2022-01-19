news, latest-news,

A woman who rorted a scheme supporting those forced to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered to pay back more than double the amount she stole. Ebony Burnie, of Portland, pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday to obtaining property by deception. The court heard Burnie provided false employment details in order to obtain a COVID-19 test isolation payment of $450. The payment was introduced by the state government in mid-2020 to support workers required to self-isolate while waiting for coronavirus test results. IN OTHER NEWS: Burnie applied for the payment on September 10 that year, providing a fake employer but her own identity, date of birth and mobile number. She provided a handwritten note from a non-existent food catering business called South West Catering, alongside a phone number belonging to a friend but stating it belonged to her employer. Burnie received the $450 on September 14. She was interviewed on April 12 last year, making full admissions to the offending. She told police she was homeless and saw the offending as a financial opportunity. On Tuesday, Burnie told the court she was no longer homeless and was working with a disability support service. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said Burnie's actions were small but significant. He said the offending "undermines the process that was really introduced to assist genuine people". "It goes to denying other people, potentially disserving people, who may have well properly required that payment," Mr La Rosa said. He said general deterrence was important in sentencing. Burnie was convicted, fined $700 and ordered to pay $450 restitution to the state government.

