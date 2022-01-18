news, latest-news,

A TEENAGER missing from Melbourne for more than two weeks could be in Portland. Police have released an image of Kaelin who was last seen in Noble Park in Melbourne on January 3. A statement by Victoria Police said the 15-year-old frequented the Dandenong, Casey, Cardinia, Cheltenham, Doncaster and Portland areas. "He is described as Asian/Caucasian in appearance and is approximately 185 centimetres tall," a Victoria Police spokesperson told The Standard. "He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black Nike tracksuit pants and a black bum bag. "Kaelin is linked to the Portland area through an associate." Meanwhile, Warrnambool Police told The Standard 49-year-old Anthony Humphrey from Warrnambool who was reported missing on January 12, has not been located. He was last seen at 9.45pm last Wednesday wearing a blue singlet, shorts with the Australian flag on them, black slip on shoes with white stripes and a baseball cap. Anyone with information on Kaelin is urged to contact Dandenong Police Station on 9767 7444. Any sightings of Mr Humphrey should be reported to Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333.

