Vandals have left smashed glass, broken furniture and rubbish at the closed Port Fairy Skate Park in an act council has labelled as 'disappointing'. A Moyne Shire Council spokesman said it was made aware of the vandalism and a crew cleaned the area on Monday. The outdated facility, off Campbell Road, was closed to the public in January last year after park users raised other separate safety concerns. Signage advising users of the closure is displayed. "Typically at this time of year we see an uptick in vandalism and our crews work hard to keep things in order," the council spokesman said on Monday. Similar acts of vandalism are believed to be an ongoing problem at the defunct skate park site. "Vandalism of any kind is disappointing and creates unnecessary additional work for our crews," the spokesman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We ask that if anybody witnesses vandalism at the skate park or anywhere else to contact police." The Standard contacted Port Fairy police on Monday who said it had not received any reports of vandalism at the site. Plans for a new skate park to be built in George Dodds Reserve on the southern edge of town were released in September and are currently going through the approval process.

