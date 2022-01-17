news, latest-news,

HARD work has been the cornerstone for the success of Tom Dabernig's Warrnambool stable. From its last 20 runners, the Dabernig stable has produced seven winners and a few placings but the multiple group one winning trainer declined to take the accolades for the successful run. "It's been a team effort," Dabernig said. "All the members of our staff are putting in the hard yards. It's wonderful to get the winning results not only for our owners but for our staff. Our staff are very committed. The wins are a real reward for the work they put in." Perfect Darling won at Geelong last Friday, while Yulong Sovereign was successful for the stable at Ararat last Thursday. Dabernig made a rushed trip to the Gold Coast to inspect yearlings at the Magic Millions sales last week. The trip was beneficial, as Dabernig purchased a yearling filly by Saxon Warrior for $190,000. "She's a nice type of filly," he said. "Saxon Warrior's progeny are all yearlings. He's a highly credentialled stallion. We'll just take her through our systems quietly before making any plans for her future. We'll look at purchasing yearlings at the upcoming sales in Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney over the next few months." Works have recommenced at the Warrnambool racecourse after the holiday break for Dabernig's on-course stabling complex. "We're really excited to see things moving again regarding our new stables," he said. "I'm confident it will be easier for all our staff once we have our new facility complete. "We're hoping they will be finished in March. "The new on-course stables will also be great for our owners. Cassie (wife) and our boys are really loving living in Warrnambool. "All the people have been very welcoming to our family, which has been great and made the move to Warrnambool a lot easier." Dabernig's top mare Flying Mascot is back in work and being set for the $5 million All-Star Mile at Flemington on March 19. She kicks off her campaign in the Belmaine Stakes at Caulfield on February 12. Might be time for a review of the stakemoney for the popular cup races at Warrnambool over the summer holiday period. The Woodford Cup was a $35,000 race in 2012 and $50,000 just a few weeks ago for the 2021 version. Prizemoney for the Koroit Cup was $45,000 in January 2018 but carried $40,000 last week. The Port Fairy Cup was a $45,000 race in December 2018 - this Thursday, the race is worth $40,000. A few years ago, a trainer's cash bonus was offered to the trainer who accumulated the most points between the Woodford, Koroit and Port Fairy Cups but that has been deleted. Sadly, the cost of having a horse trained has risen dramatically over the last 10 years but the return to owners has not increased significantly for those feature cup races in the south-west. Within half an hour, Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell was left deflated after two of his runners had unlucky runs at Camperdown and Flemington on Saturday. Guizot looked one of the unlucky runners before running third in the $50,000 Camperdown Cup, while stablemate Takumi fought on bravely to run third at Flemington. Purcell took the unlucky runs on the cheek after those races. "That's racing," he said. "There's nothing you can do about bad luck. I thought with an ounce of luck, Guizot and Takumi could have won. "Luck plays a massive part in racing - when it's in, you're right - when it's out, nothing goes right. "Guizot hit the line strongly. Jockey Jack Hill got off Guizot and said he just wins either the Great Western or Hanging Rock Cups next time. "I'm not sure which race we'll go to with him, while Takumi was a big run. He's as tough as nails. "Jockey Laura Lafferty had no other option but to push forward. "We'll give Takumi a freshen up before finding another suitable distance race in Melbourne for him." Guizot and Takumi raced overseas before joining Purcell's stable. Camperdown Turf Club manager Karen Van Kempen was happy with crowd numbers for its annual cup meeting on Saturday. Van Kempen said more than 1800 patrons ventured through the gates for the once-a-year race day. "Taking all things into account, it was a successful day," she said. "We had all our COVID policies put in place for the public. "We had no problems. It was a relaxing day. I would say our patrons enjoyed the day. "We were happy with crowd numbers considering everything that is happening. "We usually get just over 2500 patrons on-course for the meeting but to be down a few hundred is a very good result." Camperdown will play host to a big set of jump-outs on Tuesday morning. More than 80 horses have been entered for the jump-outs over 800 and 1000 metres. Horses from top Ballarat trainers Tony McEvoy and the powerful Maher-Eustace training combination will take part in the jump-outs. THE ASTROLOGIST: resumed with a nice run down the Flemington straight on Saturday. He will be improved on that back of that outing and looks set for another good campaign. NERVE NOT VERVE: big run in a 2000 metre race on Saturday. He fought on to just be beaten. He's had the three runs from a spell and has his foot on the till. DARK DREAM: he returned to the winners stall at Flemington. More wins may be in store for him. DUNKERRY: lost no admirers in running second on Saturday. He's still maturing and when he does he may develop into a handy horse. SOMERSET MAUGHAM: looked the unlucky runner in a 1700 metre race. Punters who took the short odds on Saturday, may be wise to follow the lightly raced galloper the next time he supports silks. JAMARRA: sure should derive plenty of improvement out of a third placing at Flemington. He went to the line solidly and should pay to follow next time. PRITCHETT: resumed with a nice run at big odds on Saturday. He ran fourth in the 1000 metre contest but with any luck he should have finished in the placings.

