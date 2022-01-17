news, latest-news, Mortlake, Cricket

Talented Mortlake sportsman Isaac Wareham knows that 2022 is going to be a juggling act in his career. On one hand he is compiling a top-notch season with the bat for Mortlake in South West Cricket, while he will also be stepping out in the hoops for Geelong in the VFL and remains focused and dedicated to plying his trade on the football field. The 20-year-old has been a beacon of consistency for the top-of-the-table Cats in division one, scoring 58, 66, 76 and 70 not out in his four hits, racking up 270 runs at an average of 90, while also contributing 46 runs from three Twenty20 knocks. Mortlake has been the dominant side in the opening six rounds with six wins and boasts a batting group proving impenetrable to move. Wareham believes that this season's form has been an indicator of the growing depth and maturity of the club. "I feel like this year we've changed things up a bit, and kind of relied on the youth of our squad. We're all stepping up and everyone's doing their little bit," he said. "It makes it easier for batsmen coming in at four, five and six to have a bit of a total on the board. "Everyone knows what their role is, no one is getting frustrated if they're not getting a bowl or a bat. We know where we're at as a team." IN OTHER NEWS: Wareham - who represented Victoria in the 2018-19 Cricket Australia Under 17 National Championships - said his game continued to evolve and he had learnt what worked for him. "I think I'm maturing a bit - I've always had the capability to bat like this, and I've put a focus over the pre-season on picking my balls and batting a bit smarter, and as a junior I tried to hit every ball," he said. "All the grounds in the league are a bit faster now so it's just about picking your own balls." While the youngster is unsure what his future entails when it comes to cricket, he said he was also excited to continue his football journey with Geelong in the VFL - desperate to crack in and keep building his game where he is known as a clean distributor of the footy and a versatile prospect who can flourish at the highest level. He was on AFL clubs' radar in 2019 when he played at the under 18 nationals but was overlooked in the National Draft, and remains hopeful that a big season in the VFL can spark renewed interest. "I've taken a bit of a step towards footy this season - I'll be down in Geelong for uni so I won't be down as often," he said. "I'm looking to build. The coaches down at Geelong are looking forward to what I can do next year, so I kind of have to dig in a bit and take a bit of priority over one instead of just juggling that with cricket." But for now it's all about cricket, and his Cats - fresh off a bye - take on Heytesbury Rebels in the top-of-the-table clash at Timboon Recreation Reserve on Saturday. Wareham said nothing changed from the Cats' perspective as they look to go 7-0. "We all know our roles halfway through the season, and we've got really clear plans now which is making it easier," he said. "I think if we stick to those we'll be fine, and even if it doesn't go our way, we'll claw ourselves back. "Even when we don't bat as well as we'd like, we'll always back it up with the ball and vice-versa."

