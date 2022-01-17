news, latest-news,

Next month's Port Fairy Jazz Festival is the latest event to be cancelled due to rising COVID-19 infections. Festival chairman Rod Carter said the committee opted to cancel the 2022 event, which was to be held February 11-13, due to the "ongoing COVID-19 situation". He said it was disappointing the event would not be held and it had "caused a lot of discussion and a lot of heartache" for the committee. "This action has been taken to protect the health and well-being of the Port Fairy community, together with jazz lovers and musicians who support the festival," Mr Carter said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's very disappointing, not only to us but disappointing to the musicians, let alone those that come to listen to the jazz, because many of the musos haven't had much of an opportunity to play," he said. "It's a real shame but the health of everyone comes first." He said logistically the event would have been harder to run in the current environment. "We were also worried about a lack of resources in a year, when because of COVID-19, we would need more resources than we would normally have." After snap COVID restrictions forced last year's festival to become a one-day event, Mr Carter is hopeful it can run as usual in 2023. "One would hope to God that things have quietened down by this time next year," he said. Mr Carter said refunds were being processed and ticketholders didn't need to do anything, with arrangements being made "as soon as practical". Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

