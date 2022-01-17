news, latest-news,

UPDATED, Monday 11.30am: Police say the victim of a fatal car crash at Pirron Yallock on Sunday was a 49-year-old woman from Norlane. The motorcyclist tragically died at the scene of the crash at Princes Highway near Hawks Nest Road about 2.20pm. There were no other vehicles involved. A Victoria Police spokesperson said investigations continued and that the matter was now before the coroner. Earlier, Sunday: Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services were called to Princes Highway near Hawks Nest Road about 2.20pm after reports a motorcycle had left the road and crashed. "Crews treated a female rider but she died at the scene," a Victoria Police spokesman said. "The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing," he said. Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dash cam footage, or any other information that could assist police is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

