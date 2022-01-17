news, latest-news,

Charlotte Poyner has seen first-hand how women's cricket has grown across the south-west region. Poyner, 16, has represented Warrnambool at its past two girls' country weeks, with the level of skill developing every year on her return. "It's been really good, it's great to see girls' rep cricket," Poyner said. "The talent over the years is building up and you can see it each year; it gets bigger and better. And it's good to see everyone having a good time." The Warrnambool College student will travel to Hamilton this week, intent on snagging back-to-back Western Victoria Girls Shields with her teammates. "We won the whole thing last year in the under 16s, which was really exciting," Poyner said of its win over Ballarat. "As a team, if we could go back-to-back, that would be awesome." Though Poyner already knows the majority of her teammates through other representative opportunities, she was looking forward to getting closer as team, alongside meeting players from other regions. "Just having that bonding, whether we win the week, whether we don't, will be nice," she said. Playing club cricket with Brierly-Christ Church, Poyner is joined in the representative side by four of her teammates in Kacey Carman, Hannah Rooke, Lily Godde and Anna Wilkinson. The Bulls sit third on the under 17 ladder with three wins and a loss this season. "It's great representation for Brierly," Poyner said. In a glimpse of what she can do, a standout game against Port Fairy earlier this season saw Poyner hit 31 not out and snag 2-4 from three overs. The right-arm medium pacer, who started playing the sport through Milo cricket program and with family in the backyard, has also plied her trade with Geelong in its Victorian Premier Cricket women's Third XI this season. Her best return with the ball was 3-6 from four overs in round two. Though she credits herself primarily as a bowler, Poyner said she was hoping to focus more on her batting over the course of the three-day country week carnival. "To make a high score once in the week would be good," she said. Warrnambool's under 18 team opens its country week campaign with games against Ballarat and Colac on Wednesday. The five-round competition culminates with a grand final on Friday. Warrnambool will also send under 16 and under 14 teams to country week. Both sides start their respective campaigns with games against Geelong. South West will also field an under 16 team.

