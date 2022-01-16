Police ask for help catching Tower Hill arsonist

news, latest-news,

Koroit police have appealed for any information that could help catch an arsonist who lit fires in the men's toilet blocks at Tower Hill Wildlife Reserve on Friday and Saturday nights. On both occasions the damage was only discovered the next morning when a park ranger inspected the area. "We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information about the fires," senior leading constable Chris Kelly said. The perpetrator used toilet rolls to set the Friday night blaze, while hand towels were used on Saturday night. Police pointed out the danger of lighting fires in an area with such thick bush, saying that any information that might contribute to catching the person or persons responsible would be greatly appreciated.

