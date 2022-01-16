news, latest-news,

A South West Strength Sports member hopes its success at the Compound Carnage and Chaos competition will encourage more people to join the new club. Simon Gray, who finished second in in the heavyweight novice category on Saturday, is one of the Warrnambool-based club's founding members. Gray, 29, believes its welcoming environment makes it the ideal option for those interested in strength sports. "We really want to push the sport in our area," he said. "Coming into this competition, we were approached by multiple different people who are very interested in the sport. I think putting our name out there is hopefully the start of something great for this year." Gray was one of two club members to medal at the Compound competition near Castlemaine. Koroit's Liz Aitken finished second in the women's advanced section. Gray completed four events on his way to silver - sandbag medley, axle clean-and-press, frame carry and atlas stone throw. The Coles Northpoint employee lifted 100-kilogram, 110kg and 120kg sandbags, carrying them 10 metres and throwing them over a 1.3-metre high fence, in his first challenge. He lifted 115kg in the axle overhead press and a 230kg frame in his next two challenges. The atlas stone - where athletes lift and throw a big ball of concrete - was Gray's final test. "It was a really good day and I am very happy with my result," he said. "I think there was 11 guys in my class and I had a plan to thrash the competition and I pretty much did." Gray, who can train up to five days a week when fitness and health allow, said he was "hooked" on the sport. "I used to go to the gym to lose weight and just do cardio and then I thought I liked to lift heavy things better," he said. "It is good for my mental health. In my case, our club and the competitions I go to - we all know each other and we all support each other. "Everyone is happy, friendly and it's a good day out. It is fun to do and you never feel like you're being looked down on as everyone is supportive of you." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

