WARRNAMBOOL Seahawks are determined to use their loss to fellow finals-bound side Horsham Hornets as a "wake up call" in the run to Country Basketball League playoffs. Co-coach James Mitchell said the Seahawks, who have secured a top-four spot with two games to play, didn't train in the lead-up to Sunday's game due to COVID-19 isolation restrictions limiting some players. But he said it, coupled with the 37-degree heat in the Wimmera, was no excuse for the 79-52 defeat. "It was a bit of a wake-up call," Mitchell, who scored nine points, said. "We'd had a little bit of momentum and strung a couple of good wins together. We have to make sure we keep our heads on straight because if we don't turn up and play the right way we're going to have a loss like that. "It's good to get it out of the way before finals and hopefully it will switch us back on." Mitchell said the Seahawks wouldn't sweep the loss under the carpet but wouldn't dwell on it either. "It was just one of those days. We missed our free throws and we scored 35 points in three quarters," he said. "You have to take stuff from it - you can't pretend it didn't happen - but there's no point dwelling on it because, big picture, we've had three or four games in a row where we've played really, really well. "You never want a letdown but we were probably due for one." The performances of teenage duo Josh Dyson (five points) and Ash Keen (four points) were noteworthy. "Josh and Ash got in early and played really well and obviously came in again late and gave us the boost that we weren't getting from the other guys," Mitchell said. "It was a good look for us to see what they can do in tough circumstances and they stood up really well." The Seahawks, whose top-scorer was Riley Nicolson with 13 points, will host top-placed Colac Kookas at the Arc from 5.30pm on Saturday and then travel to meet Surfcoast Chargers, who are out of finals contention, in the final round the following weekend. "We have made it into finals, which is an achievement, but we need to keep it rolling now and make sure we go in with some momentum so we can do some damage when we get there," Mitchell said. Colac, Portland and Horsham will join Warrnambool in the finals. "There's not a lot in it from one through to four," Mitchell said. "Anyone can beat anyone on the right day." Meanwhile, Warrnambool Mermaids, who won on forfeit to Terang Tornadoes on Saturday night, fell to Horsham Hornets on the road on Sunday. The Hornets were too strong, winning 91-57. Molly McKinnon was the standout and sole scorer to reach double figures for the Mermaids, finishing with 22 points. The Mermaids have byes in the final two regular season rounds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/22e7f07c-d95b-4363-9c45-856e94998c87.jpg/r0_575_9504_5945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg