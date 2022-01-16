Farm crime roadshow set to roll into Warrnambool

news, latest-news,

Farmers are being urged to lock up and report suspicious activity to help police understand crime trends and potentially uncover patterns in offending. Victoria Police farm crime specialists will hit Warrnambool on Friday to talk to community members about how they can better protect themselves from farm crime, as well as the important role they play in helping police catch crooks. It comes after new data released by the Crime Statistics Agency revealed livestock theft across the state had risen by two per cent in the past 12 months, costing the community close to $2 million. Victoria Police's Farm Crime Coordination Unit Acting Inspector Emma Bartel said police take farm crime very seriously. The community event will be held at the Warrnambool saleyards on Friday from 9am to 1pm.

