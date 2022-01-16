news, latest-news,

KOROIT-based jockey Declan Bates had a day out, riding four of the eight winners at Camperdown on Saturday. Bates' winners included the Archie Alexander-trained Swiss Hero who won the $50,000 Camperdown Cup by half-a-length. The Irish-born hoop said Swiss Hero was racing in career-best form. MORE RACING: Maher scores magical victory on coast "All the credit has got to go to Archie," Bates told The Standard. "Archie has placed Swiss Hero in races he can win. "I was quietly confident before the race we would be hard to beat on the back of his win at Geelong. "Swiss Hero is racing in career-best form." Bates said he enjoyed riding for Alexander. "Archie has been a great supporter of mine since we moved to Australia more than six years ago so it's great to ride winners for his stable," he said. " I thought I had a good book of rides before the meeting. "It's the first time that I've ridden four winners at a meeting. "I've rode three winners at a few meetings but to ride four is a personal-best achievement." Bates' other winners were Red Muscat, Stately Star and Double Delight. Not everything went to script for the quietly-spoken jockey as stewards suspended him for 10 meetings on a careless riding charge following his ride on Stately Star. His suspension begins at midnight on January 21. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

