Rare machines a highlight at Orford Vintage Rally

The rebooted Orford Vintage Rally was a stunning success over the weekend, according to organiser and president of the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Pull Association David Bartlett. The event had to be pulled together in just six weeks, with Mr Bartlett also suffering a freak accident just two weeks out that left him in a Melbourne hospital with a broken collarbone, shoulder blade, and six cracked ribs. "I'm a bit sore but I'm not going too bad," he said, noting the success of the event help dull the pain in his shoulder and chest. "It was a real success. We had more than 550 people through the gates, and on top of that there were around 250 people exhibiting, so it was a great atmosphere," he said. The event featured around 100 stationary motors, 62 chainsaws and 10-15 displays of smaller items like spanners, magnetos, exhausts and other vintage mechanical items. "Then there were a few restored milk separators, pumps and 32 volt lighting plants," Mr Bartlett said. Thirty-seven tractors took part in the tractor pull, straining to haul a weighted sled along a course. "There were also half a dozen vintage trucks and around 50 vintage cars, so it was a huge selection," he said. One highlight of the event was the blade shearing, with a handful of south-west shearers coming along to try their hand at the bygone art of shearing with a pair of oversized scissors. Mr Bartlett said the exhibitors always loved the bush setting, which offered welcome shade, but that the weather had also been kind to them. "We were blown away by the weekend and the generosity of everyone involved," he said "With COVID it was a gamble to know whether to do it or not, but it was well worth the effort."

