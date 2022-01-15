news, latest-news,

From small dogs to big ones, both hairy and hairless, this weekend's dog show is not one to miss for lovers of all things canine. Lady Bay and Warrnambool and District Kennel & Obedience Club is holding three championship shows, kicking off at Friendly Societies' Park from Saturday to Sunday. Trophies and sashes are up for grabs to all top pooches and their registered breeders. Food, beverages and pet supplies are also available for purchase on-site. Proof of double-vaccination will be required on entry. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/2c78e1c4-8f4b-4e07-95a3-b3c49f4c0618.jpg/r0_601_4032_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg