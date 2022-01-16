news, latest-news,

Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has questioned why the state government has called for retired and student nurses to put their hand up to help with vaccinations. Ms Britnell - a former nurse - joined 16,000 current and former healthcare workers who put up their hand at the request of the government to help with the pandemic response almost two years ago. "On July 26, 2020, Premier Daniel Andrews sent out a press release saying more than 4000 current and former nurses and midwives were among the 16,000 people who said they wanted to help," Ms Britnell said. "I received email acknowledgment but like the rest was not utilised. "That was 18 months ago. Why is the government now again calling for those same people to come forward? They already have, and many were just ignored. The system is already in place - or at least it should be. What happened to that?" Ms Britnell said the latest call for retired and student nurses showed the government was making pandemic policy on the run without proper planning to ensure it was not left with the current shortfall. "The healthcare system was always going to be put under pressure due to staff having to furlough as the Omicron variant spread in the community," she said. "We just shouldn't be needing to go through this process again given we did it almost two years ago." IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

