Let's create a lasting legacy

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Dear valued subscriber, Renowned conservationist Jane Goodall once said 'the greatest danger to our future is apathy'. After spending two years seemingly in survival mode as we navigate a way through the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be easy to focus on ourselves and live in the moment. It's always harder to look beyond the now because it involves energy, passion, hard work and more often than not takes us outside our comfort zone. Warrnambool City Council's priority this year is to look at the future of AquaZone. The council did the same thing about 20 years ago when all that was on the site was an Olympic-sized outdoor pool, a beginner's pool, diving pool and toddler's pool. We lost all of those except the Olympic pool, which is well, not actually Olympic size and gained an indoor 25m pool, learner and toddler pools plus a gym. It was a considerable step forward in the eyes of many but others saw it differently, lacking vision and not catering for the future. Warrnambool architect Neil Holland, a member of the city's surf club, boldly outlined his vision - incorporate an aquatic complex into a revamp of the surf club, create a third road into the foreshore, relocate the army barracks from Pertobe Road. His aim, like that of mayor Richard Ziegeler, is to kick-start discussions, ideas. Mr Holland's vision might be different to yours but as we know, every great dream begins with a dreamer. He wants us all to dream of the possibilities. Why should we just look at AquaZone in isolation? Why shouldn't we look at the future of the jewel in the city's crown - the foreshore? There have been endless studies on concepts for the breakwater area, a marina, accommodation. The biggest and most recent was more than 20 years ago and perhaps the greatest achievement was the development of the pavilion on the site of the former home of the city's yacht club. You don't have to look too far to find an example of vision. Just across the road from the surf club and the city's main beach is Lake Pertobe. In 1975 city engineer Ed Johnson presented a bold, ambitious plan to transform a stinking swamp that had been an embarrassment to the city for generations into an attractive asset. A well-used community space carved out of wetlands that strikes a balance between human use and conservation. After being given the go-ahead, it took five years for the massive project of dredging, canal building and construction of islands, causeways and bridges to be completed. But the effort was worth it. Lake Pertobe has become the place where memories of generations were created. What's our generation's legacy going to be? Is it going to be an aquatic complex that becomes the envy of regional cities across the country, is it going to be a stunning joint facility like Mr Holland suggests at the foreshore, or something else? Some have already suggested beach pools. Financing such a vision will be challenging. But if it's worth doing, we should do it properly. We all have views, ideas, so when the time comes, don't tread water, dive in and together let's make a splash. It's been another tough week for families and businesses with COVID-19 forcing many south-west Victorians into isolation. Every industry has been touched, the city's meatworks was down to just 25 per cent capacity on Monday, pools were struggling to stay open, hospitality venues were again hit and of course transport was impacted, although state changes were introduced to limit the damage. The search for elusive rapid antigen test kits hotted up, just like the weather, when tens of people lined up outside one Warrnambool chemist on Wednesday. The federal election is just a few months away and the line-up of candidates is starting to shape with Alex Dyson announcing his intention to run as an independent. He joins incumbent Dan Tehan, Labor's Gilbert Wilson and the Greens' Hilary McAllister. A planned Port Fairy housing development is facing a hurdle with new worst-case scenario flood heights potentially sending developers back to the drawing board. How about Thursday's thunderstorms? Did they bring some spectacular lightning. This video captured some of the show. Unfortunately though, lightning started a number of blazes and heavy rain caused damage. The dream of owning a home in the region is slipping out of reach, according to a new report. The region's job market is interesting, just about every industry has vacancies as employers look for workers. There was some good news this week for the region's school leavers, with first round university offers being released. Warrnambool's Deakin University campus described interest from students as "good news". Don't forget to check out some of the other stories that made headlines this week below. And if you haven't downloaded our app yet, give it a go, it's available via Googleplay or the Apple Store. It's been well-received by subscribers, but don't hesitate to give us feedback as we continue to strive to deliver what you want, when you want it. Until next week, Greg Best, Editor, The Standard

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/grbest%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/a15c7e31-e728-49cd-ab1f-f5145d0d1c71.jpg/r0_334_3616_2377_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg