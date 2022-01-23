news, latest-news,

One of the last remaining vacant pieces of land in Warrnambool CBD is being developed with work starting on a new office block and cafe. Tucked away in Ozone car park, the building project will also see the launch of a new affordable house project. Myers Planning Group managing director Steve Myers said the $1.2 million project, a new office called Co.Lab, was set to be completed by mid-2022. It will house a number of tenants including Myers Planning and Associates, their building design studio, and a not-for-profit affordable housing provider they are launching this year called Nest'd. "We also have a tenant signed up to operate a café on the ground floor," he said. The office will also have a community meeting space available for hire. "Over the past 12 or so months, our team grew from five to 16 staff," he said. "This was largely driven by new services we added in the past year. Our new office has been a few years in the making and our vision is to create a home of collaboration: bringing community, creativity and business together." Mr Myers said they hoped to create a new laneway destination that brings life to and revitalises a new corner of the Warrnambool CBD. The design of the project aimed to have an environmentally sustainable design, lush greenery, and thoughtful affordable housing initiative Nest'd. "We're excited to see a relatively unloved part of the CBD come to life, and we can't wait to reveal the new office and updated laneway to the community," Mr Myers said. Mr Myers said they wanted to work with neighbouring traders and the local community to activate and care for the place and bring a design that was responsive to the beautiful heritage streetscape. Myers Planning Group chief executive officer Andrew Castles said the different entities were coming together as one. "We've got a goal in 20 years of 1000 homes in the south-west, predominately Warrnambool," he said. Mr Castles said the premise of the project was to deliver housing at below market rent. "That could be for people that are unemployed, not earning much or are victims of domestic violence," he said. "It's effectively for anybody who can't afford to get into the current market and can't afford to pay the market cost of rent." Mr Castles said the state government set an eligibility criteria for affordable housing. "The thing is generally people can afford rent, but they can't afford the market rent," he said.

