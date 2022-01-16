news, latest-news,

A former Warrnambool primary school teacher has reinvented a children's art activity book she first helped create to raise money for the city's kinders 50 years ago. Glenda Hirth said that while it was a new book for her, the history of it started with former well-known Warrnambool artist Robert Ulmann back in the 1970s. Ulmann called her in 1971 or 1972 when his daughter was starting kinder and was concerned there was no equipment at the city's kindergartens. He told her: "I want to raise some money, I want to make a book". So that's exactly what they set about doing. "He was a generous man," Ms Hirth said "I don't think I ever saw the book but Robert did three or four pages, and I did about 20 pages. "It was printed three times and it was an activity booklet that raised money for the five kinders at the time. "Now we have over 20 preschools in Warrnambool, that's how much it has changed." Ms Hirth said that when she moved to Panmure in 1994 she came across the originals pages, and then during lockdown she came across them again and decided it was time to produce a book. "There's a lot of local content like Fletcher Jones, the breakwater, Koroit and Tower Hill in it," she said. "A friend of mine took one look at them and said you have to publish them yourself. "So the story lives on." The book doesn't include the pages that Ulmann would have created because she doesn't have the originals. When Ms Hirth went to get a quote for the book, the business owner remembered her from when she taught him art for six years at Warrnambool East Primary School. "He published my book for me," she said. The book comes in a plastic snap lock bag with six pencils, she said. "The only mechanised part of it is the actual printing and the two staples," Ms Hirth said. "Everything else is hand done. Every bit of writing and all the borders are hand done. "It's interactive." The book caters for ages three to 12, and she said it would be ideal for people of all abilities. She said she had already donated some to the children's ward at the hospital, some to Emma House for victims of domestic violence and to each class at the Merri River School. "Every child in Panmure, including those who go to school next year, they've all got a copy," she said. "It's been fantastic, and at the time I didn't realise that my generosity was going to create more business." The books are available at Crows Foot Pottery in Panmure or can be ordered via crowsfoot@aapt.net.au Cost is $10 for the book, but if she has to mail them it is $5 but it won't include the pencils.

