User groups have backed calls for a re-think on the future of Warrnambool's foreshore area with some highlighting wishes of their own. Warrnambool architect Neil Holland unveiled his vision to future-proof the foreshore earlier his month with a proposal to rebuild the surf club with a new AquaZone incorporated. His idea also prompted a public show of support for an ocean pool. Mr Holland also suggested moving the Army Barracks on Pertobe Road and bringing in a third access road extending from the end of Henna Street down the old railway line. A third access road was something SES controller Andrew Miles said would be helpful, especially during the busy summer season which was usually when incidents happened. "It would give you access into the back of Lake Pertobe as well," Mr Miles said. "Sometimes it can get difficult because along Pertobe Road there is nowhere for vehicles to pull over and give way to emergency vehicles when it's busy down there." Beach delegate for racehorse trainers Tammy Good labelled the area between Worm Bay and Viaduct Road as "Warrnambool's worst fire hazard" and said it should be turned into public reserve space. "It should be cleaned up. It could be opened up for picnic areas or many things," she said. Pavilion Cafe and Bar owner Jon Watson agreed the area needed attention and access to the foreshore was an issue. "If we think of any of the times emergency services have had to have access near the breakwater, they just can't get through. It just takes too long," Mr Watson said. "There should definitely be another access point, and the scrub between the Lady Bay and here should definitely be cleaned out and the car park extended. "All it is is full of rats and foxes at the moment. It's reclaimed land. "I'd be happy if there was another cafe and commercial site in there as well." Mr Watson said that over the past 11 years he had been there, the city had shifted focus from being so town-centric to being more focused on the foreshore. "But development hasn't moved at pace with it," he said. "We would most definitely like to see further development down this area but it should be sensitive to what's down here. "The fact there's a walking track that you can't see the ocean from, the dune system is collapsing. It should be cleaned up and money spent on infrastructure down here." Ms Good said the area near the surf club was already congested and wasn't sure a new AquaZone there was ideal because it could create more traffic problems. She said she was keen to see the Army Barracks moved to make way for more tourist facilities. "He's perfectly right in terms of needing a new swimming pool, it's no fun for kids unless you want to swim laps. That's why there are so many kids now jumping off the pier. There's more than I've ever seen," Ms Good said. She said there was an appetite among the user groups along the foreshore to get things moving. "We can't get things done by ourselves, we need governments," she said. Warrnambool Athletics Club president Mark Gavin said the foreshore was an awesome asset where you could run safely. But he said he would like to see some speed limits put on e-bikes for safety reasons. He would also like to see more running and walking tracks around the area as well as upgraded changerooms around the McGennans car park. Surf Lifesaving Club president John McNeil said the foreshore needed to be looked at. "It's the jewel in the crown of Warrnambool, the foreshore, and it needs a major overhaul," he said.

