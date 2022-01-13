news, latest-news,

A MAN has been treated in hospital after the vehicle he was pushing rolled onto him in a residential street in Warrnambool. A Victoria Police media spokeswoman said police attended Bates Road at 3.10pm where a man was under the wheel of his car. "The man was pushing the car and the vehicle got away from him and ran over him," she said. "He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

