PLAYING in Victorian Premier Cricket's highest grade at some stage through the summer was a pre-season goal for Hannah Rooke. A couple of months in, it's a weekly occurrence. The Brierly-Christ Church spinner is showing her wares for Essendon-Maribyrnong Park, boasting five wickets at an average of 19.2 from 23 overs. Rooke - who trains with the Bulls' under 17 girls and commutes to matches in Melbourne on Sunday mornings - described the experience as a major learning curve. "I didn't think I'd be playing ones so soon. So far, it's been really good to be up with some of the older girls and learn off them," she said. "Even our coach, George Shaw, he's been really good and supportive with me. He was like 'don't put that big expectation on yourself'. "He said 'go in, have fun, and make sure you enjoy it'." The Aberfeldie-based club has no shortage of south-west links. It announced a partnership with South West Cricket outfit Heytesbury Rebels this past week and Rooke counts Timboon cricketer Milly Illingworth and Mortlake's Taylah Casson as teammates. That taste of home has helped Rooke transition to new surroundings. "The first game, we had quite a young side and there were a few familiar faces around," Rooke said. "It kind of just felt like we were playing another game of cricket (home). "As a few more of the Women's Big Bash League players came back in it started to feel like it was really division one cricket. It's been really good and I'm really comfortable with the group." So how does bowling spin against some of female cricket's elite stack up? The 16-year-old was content with her form but revealed she was working hard to perfect her craft. "They've been coming out not too bad," Rooke said. "Talking with them it's been really good to work out how I'm going to bowl. There's obviously a lot of good batters. "As a whole it's just been building on the basics, things like my stock ball has been a bit focus. We'll maybe then tweak things a little bit but the basics is the most important thing." IN OTHER NEWS: Rooke said the Christmas break allowed her to spend time in the nets with brothers Lachi and Harry. Lachi - the current Brierly-Christ Church senior coach - is also a spinner while Harry, a former Bull, is playing for Druids Cricket Club in Melbourne. "It was good to have a hit. We had a few net sessions. I've mainly been training with the under 17 girls but I'll sometimes train with the seniors and under 17 boys," she said. Rooke said she hoped to return to Victorian Premier Cricket on Sunday against Carlton after missing this past week's loss to Prahran. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

