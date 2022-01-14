news, latest-news,

SISTERS Mikayla and Gemma Bond want to kick-start their 2022 competition season in style. The teenagers - Mikayla is 17 and Gemma is 13 - are among 13 Warrnambool Swimming Club competitors bound for the Swimming Victoria sprint championships in Melbourne this weekend. Both hope to perform strongly in breaststroke - their pet event. The sprint competition at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre specialises in 50-metre races in a 50m outdoor pool. Mikayla, who will complete her VCE at Warrnambool College this year, said it suited her racing style. "I am aiming to get my 50m breaststroke national time," she said. "I am two seconds off but hopefully the Melbourne pool will be quick. "I am more of a short distance swimmer and that is why state sprints is my type of thing compared to (long course) countries but I still like the atmosphere and that type of thing and seeing everyone." Gemma has set her own goals. "I am trying to get my 50m fly and 50m breaststroke state times," she said. The siblings, who train up to six times a week, have worked hard to prepare but "won't be disappointed if we don't get the times". Mikayla, who wants to become a primary school teacher, said her younger sister was up for the challenge of a state-calibre meeting. "Gemma finds her motivation through other things. If she feels like she's losing her motivation, she'll find something to keep her going," she said. Gemma said she admired her older sibling's determination. "I think Mikayla pushes hard and pushes through whatever she has to do and does it to a good standard," she said. The Bonds will also race at the Swimming Victoria country long-course championships in Mildura from January 22-24. Warrnambool Swimming Club coach Jayson Lamb said the country titles were "probably our biggest meet as a club". It will send a strong contingent north for the three-day championships.

