Moyne Shire Council calls for Peterborough streetscape ideas

Moyne Shire Council has called for community ideas for a planned redevelopment of the Peterborough main street. Moyne mayor Ian Smith said the project would focus on the main retail and business area of the town along Macs Road between Blair and Irvine Streets, and Irvine Street from the Great Ocean Road to the James Irvine Monument car park. "Council wants to hear from members of the community what they want to see included in a streetscape plan for Peterborough," he said. The council has launched an online survey for locals to fill out and has planned town walks and workshops for February 18 and 19. IN OTHER NEWS: The project will involve collaboration between the council and the Peterborough Residents Group, but wider community feedback was essential, Cr Smith said. "This is an opportunity for residents and visitors to tell us what they would like to see in a new streetscape for Peterborough and what important features of the town need to be featured in those plans," he said. A council spokesman said further details of the town walks and workshops would be available soon. He said the survey could be accessed on the Moyne Shire website and hard copies were available at the Peterborough Licensed Grocers and Peterborough General Store. The survey closes on January 31. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

