news, latest-news,

Update 1pm: Lightning was the cause of a grassfire at Hexham, the Country Fire Authority has revealed. "CFA was notified at 11.01 to reports of a grass fire at Hexham-Mortlake Road," a Country Fire Authority spokesman said. "Crews found a grass and scrub fire that appears to have been started by lightning. "The scene was declared under control at 11.30am and crews contained it to three hectares." Earlier: Hexham residents have been advised they may see or smell smoke as firefighters put out a grassfire. Five units responded to the blaze shortly after 11am. The fire has been listed as under control. "Smoke will be visible from nearby roads and communities as firefighters extinguish the fire," nearby residents have been advised. "There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required." IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/ec6244c6-91d5-4f5e-ab3c-56b1d9c7fc45.jpg/r9_202_3880_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg