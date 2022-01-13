news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool business owner has backed a push to make rapid antigen tests (RATs) free to hotels. Rafferty's Tavern owner Mark McIlroy said he had ordered a supply of the tests to ensure his staff and the community remained safe. He said RATs should be made available for free to hotels, clubs and restaurants because staff were exposed to visitors to the city on a regular basis. "We were lucky enough to get our hands on some tests, but we're running a little short now," Mr McIlroy said. "I believe the tests should be available free because hospitality workers are always at the frontline with out-of-towners. "That's evident through this last outbreak - hospitality got hit very hard because of the simple fact people from all places were coming in. "A lot of our customers in December and January were tourists." Mr McIlroy said while he believed the tests should be free for people working in the hospitality industry, the cost wouldn't stop him from purchasing more. "The biggest priority for us is protection of our staff," he said. "It doesn't matter what it costs - it's about the safety of our staff." Mr McIlroy said he had a number of staff members off work isolating but he hadn't had to reduce opening hours. His comments come after a spokesman for the Australian Hotels Association said the tests should be free for the industry. Ray Sharawara said the executive board voted in favour of lobbying the government to pay for RATs going forward and reintroduce monetary support for the industry. "We are sympathetic to the problems the government has got, especially with the hospital situation, but we need help as well right now,'' he said. Mr Sharawara said the board would make a formal approach to government ministers to request a support package that would include cash payments to businesses and money for the RATs. "We are being restricted by government decree. There are caps back on our capacity levels,'' he said. "We anticipate the situation will worsen and the numbers will keep increasing so the need for support is not going away." Meanwhile, the owner of Warrnambool Bus Lines says he is desperate to get his hands on rapid tests. Stephen Lucas said about 10 of his 70 staff were unable to work at the moment. "We've got about 10 staff currently either isolating because they're a close contact or because they've tested positive," he said. "That's putting pressure on our rosters, however we have been able to maintain our services." Mr Lucas said it was difficult for business owners who did not have access to RATS. "It's made it very difficult for us," he said. "The lack of RAT tests is a systemic failure and it makes it difficult to manage the pandemic." Mr Lucas said he hoped he wouldn't have too many staff forced to take time off work. "I wouldn't have expected to be in this situation several months ago," he said. Meanwhile, south-west police operations have not been affected by the high number of COVID-19 cases in the region. Superintendent Martin Hardy said there were a number of staff who were isolating or waiting for test results. "As with everyone else in the community we've got a few people that are off at the moment," he said. "We're still maintaining our service delivery - we haven't had to close any stations." Superintendent Hardy said the division had a number of challenges last year, with staff being sent to help with hotel quarantine in Melbourne and aiding at the Victorian/NSW border. "Even if we had an outbreak here we would be able to move around our resources to where the greatest need is," he said. Superintendent Hardy said community members needed to remember to wear masks, social distance and practice good hygeine.

