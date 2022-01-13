news, latest-news,

Western Region Playing Area weekend pennant players are set to return to the green on Saturday after the summer break. City Gold and Dunkeld Blue are on top of the division one ladder, with Warrnambool Gold in third and City Red fourth. The match of the round should be between City Gold and Warrnambool Gold. In division two, City White will aim to maintain its unbeaten status when it travels to Mortlake. In division three, fourth-placed Dennington Thunder will be hoping to get the points on its home green, over ladder-leader City Green. Likewise, in division four, third-placed Lawn Green will be hoping for a home ground advantage when it meets City Orange. Division five sees Dennington Titans and Dunkeld White with six wins and one loss. Port Black and Lawn White could be a close match. MIDWEEK PENNANT After round nine, Koroit Orange sits 11 points clear at the top of the division one table. Two points separate the second to fourth positions of Warrnambool Gold, Terang Gold and Timboon Maroon. Next week, Timboon will host City Diamonds and Warrnambool Gold travel to Port Gold. In division two, Lawn Green remains undefeated after a nail-biting, one-shot win over City Pearls. In a bottom-of-the-table clash, Mortlake Purple at home was too strong for Dennington Rays. City Emeralds are 17 points clear at the top of division three, followed by City Opals. The competition is very even between the rest of the teams in this section. In division four, the closest match last round was between Lawn White (eighth) and Warrnambool Red (sixth), with a three-shot win to the visiting Warrnambool side. There is only two points difference between the top three teams - City Jade, Terang Green and City Zircon. STATE EVENTS The WDPA singles titles for the season have been decided. Gayle Swanson, of Dennington, made a great comeback to overtake Julie Dosser (City). City bowler Neil Crisp took out the men's title, winning 25-19 over David McNicoll of Mortlake. In the men's over 60 singles, David Wells (City) was too good for George Draffen (Mortlake), winning 21-8. Last weekend the fours were completed. Dunkeld bowlers Simon Cullinane, David Clements, Tony Jackson and Chris Burrell took out the men's fours at Terang, over the home side of Kevin Johnson, Barry Stonehouse, Andrew Taylor and Graeme Downie. In the women's event, with scores level going into the last end, the City combination of Pauline Burleigh, Julie Dosser, Casey Sheehan and Moira Cooknell, scored two shots to win the match from the Lawn Tennis team of Marian Treweek, Doreen Prout, Val Grundy and Cathy Finn. The Champion of Champions begins on Sunday at Dennington. All players are asked to be at Dennington by 9am. The region novice singles events will also be run at Warrnambool on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/46c8d9ba-ee43-46a1-8dfb-639e1698fbb8.jpg/r0_480_4640_3102_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg